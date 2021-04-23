Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has empowered widows, orphans and people with special needs during the celebration of his 60th birthday anniversary on Friday.



He celebrated with orphans, people with special needs and widows at the Benue People’s House in Makurdi.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ortom earlier in day attended a Church Service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Gboko Road, Makurdi, with his family.



Speaking during the celebration, Ortom said though he was not celebrating his birthday because of the mood in the state and country, he decided to give the less privileged an opportunity to visit and dine in the number one house in Benue.



He said the vulnerable people deserved special attention and encouraged them not to lose hope in God.

He said he decided to share a moment with the less privileged in the society in Thanksgiving to God for His blessings and allowing him clock the age of 60.



He said the passion for God and humanity was what motivated him to celebrate his birthday with the less privileged.



“It is passion for God and compassion for humanity because I owe everything I am to the Almighty God and the Almighty God prioritises our compassion for humanity.



“So for me, even at 60, my desire is to serve God more and serving God more is giving back to the society. I don’t need anyone to supervise me, I don’t need the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come to me and I don’t need the ICPC or any other regulatory body to come to me but I should know that what ever I am doing I must surely give account to God.



“This is because the Holy Bible says whatever you do, do it as unto God and so it’s very important. I have resolved that I will serve God the more and I will give back to the society what they have given me in this 60 years,” he said.



The governor said that his family had put together various categories of packages for the three groups.



NAN reports that the governor’s wife, Dr Eunice Ortom, presented the sum of N100,000 to each widow, N50,000 to each person with special needs along with rice and wrappers.



She also donated N250,000 to each orphanage home in the state.



In his remarks, the Deputy governor, Benson Abounu, described Ortom as a man who had sacrificed so much for his people and is still ready to do more.



“My boss has sacrificed his life for the peace of his people. He is always ready to die for them.



“I thank Benue people because they stood by my boss. I thank the clergy specifically because they are always at the forefront to support him,” he said.



The governor would visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps on Saturday to also celebrate with them and conclude the celebration with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

