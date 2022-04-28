Ortom directs arrest of leaders of hunters, forest guards

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered the immediate arrest of the leaders of the illegal group, ‘Hunters and Forests Security Guards in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur stated that on Tuesday April 26th, an illegal group known as Hunters and Forests Security Guards caused heavy security breaches on the streets of Makurdi and shaved a young lady’s hair.

Ikyur noted that the Governor has distanced himself and administration from the activities of the illegal organisation who forcefully shaved a young lady’s hair on the street of Makurdi saying “they are not an agency of the state government.”

He maintained that the state government has no relationship with the Hunters security outfit and will not in anyway condone their operations in the state.

“The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue State Government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form. As the Chief Security Officer of the State, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms and state categorically that my government has nothing to do with this group and its actions,” he stated.

Ikyur also stated that Ortom made it clear that his government does not condone injustice of any form and inhuman treatment of persons based on gender, social, political religious or ethnic segregation.

According to him, the Governor emphasized that as a government, which has been in the forefront of the fight against insecurity and all forms of injustice and discrimination against her people, he would not fold his arms and watch some lawless persons maltreat his subjects.

“I have repeatedly maintained that i will never allow criminals take over the state. Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here.

“Consequently, the following persons who are leaders of the group have been arrested by the Police for breach of security in state.

“Those arrested include Ajonye Peter, State Commandant, Leva Luther, Deputy Commandant, Jov Peter Charles, Admin Officer and Godwin Adinya, State Adviser,” he noted.

The Governor charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice is done in order to serve as a deterrent to other persons or groups that may want to take laws into their hands to visit mayhem on innocent citizens.

