Ortom decries vandalism of school by cultists in Markurdi

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has described the vandalism of facilities at St. Catherine School, Makurdi cultists as needless and barbaric.

Ortom made the expression while speaking at an inspection tour of some facilities and projects in Makurdi on .

The governor expressed worry that the school had become a haven for cultists, saying, “I am told that the vandalism on this school was done cultists”

He said that the renovation of the school would be captured in the forthcoming phase of schools upgrading exercise.

Ortom called agencies strengthen security around school facilities in the state avoid similar acts of vandalism.

“I also urge the Universal Basic Education Board and the school management fortify security within school premises.

“Employ security guards watch over school premises and ensure that cultists and hoodlums do come near,” he said.

The governor further expressed concerns that the school had become a shadow of its former self because of the activities of cultists.

“This is where I finished my education in 1976, I left here and proceeded to Idah for my post education.

“This school is very dear to me, this is the reason I came to see things personally. I am worried at the level of decay and vandalism,” he said.

Ortom also decried the level of infrastructure decay at the Benue State Teaching Hospital.

He said that the state government had released 150 million for the repair of some leaking roofs in the hospital.(NAN)

