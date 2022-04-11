Ortom consoles Wike over Bonny fire outbreak

…calls for insurance cover

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has sent a message of condolence to his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike over the fire incident at Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt that claimed several lives today .

Several persons were said to have died from the inferno and others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Ortom lamented over the tragedy which he said further added to woes of security challenges facing the nation.

He however urged his colleague to see the incident as a challenge that should be addressed by directing authorities concerned to always apply safety measures at all times.

The Governor advocated for insurance cover for all public and private facilities, saying that such measure could mitigate or assuage the plight of victims.

He extended his condolences to the immediate families of the deceased just as he asked authorities to see to the welfare of their defendants since they died in active service.

The Governor added that the government and people of Benue state identify with the people of Rivers state and share in this moment of grief.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

April 11, 2022

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

