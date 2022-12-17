Ortom congratulations Buhari @80

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated President Muhammad Buhari on his 80th birthday.

In a goodwill message to President Buhari, Ortom praised him for his steadfastness and indomitable spirit in upholding the ideals of nationhood.

While urging President Buhari to sustain the transparent lifestyle that has been his hallmark and signature tune over the years, he admonished him to ensure he bequeath the country to the incoming administration devoid of the current insecurity challenges rocking the foundation of the nation.

“We are not there yet. But the President has assured us that he will hand over a country that will be free from insecurity and current polarisation that has enveloped us. We need to be united again, not along ethnic or religious lines but along nationalistic ideals that binds us together.”

This, the Governor said, will be the needed compass to direct the younger generation to live an upright life and have hope for a better nation.

He also noted the need for the president to continue to promote those attributes of transparency, honesty, fairness, equity and justice as a panacea for peace and unity of the country.

Ortom wishes President Buhari good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead.