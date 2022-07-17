Ortom congratulates Senator Adeleke as Osun Governor-Elect

…says the the takeover of Nigeria by PDP has begun

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor Dr. Samuel Ortom has congratulated the Osun state Governor-Elect , Senator Ademola Adeleke for his victory at the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

He praised Senator Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory, saying “ the people have spoken”.

Governor Ortom in a congratulatory message to Adeleke also praised the people of Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the media , civil society organizations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

He said: “On behalf of myself, the government and the PDP family in Benue State, i congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his election as the Governor-elect of Osun State. I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you by your election.”

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party “, Ortom stated.

He however counselled Senator Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted, just as he urged him to carry everybody along.

The Governor noted that the people expect him to change the narrative by bringing positive changes to the state of Osun.

The governor said the election of Adeleke, “is a precursor to the sweet round of victories awaiting the PDP as we begin to take back all the states in our resolve to rescue Nigeria from the destruction meted to it by the clueless APC-led federal government.”

The Benue leader urged Adeleke to sustain and improve his family reputation of excellence, dignity and leadership so that Osun state can regain her glory under his administration.

While congratulating the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee of the PDP, Governor Ortom also expressed confidence that the victory of the party in Osun State will further change the political map of the South West as the PDP is ready to rescue the country from its undertakers in the APC.

