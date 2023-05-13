Ortom congratulates Och’Idoma on his appointment as University Chancellor

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated the Och’Idoma, Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John on his appointment as the Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa state.

The Governor showered encomiums on the royal father, pointing out that his sterling leadership qualities and believe in the sanctity of “our nationhood earned him the appointment”.

An elated Ortom also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding the Och’Idoma worthy of such recognition.

The Governor told the traditional ruler in the congratulatory message, “on behalf of the government of Benue State, I convey my heartfelt congratulations to you on your appointment as the Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke.

“Your appointment is a testament to your exceptional leadership qualities and your unwavering commitment to the development of education in our country.”

The Governor added, “as a highly respected traditional ruler, your appointment as Chancellor is a clear indication of the trust and confidence that the government and the university community have in your ability to lead with distinction.

“This is a great honour and a well-deserved recognition of your many years of dedicated service to the country and humanity.

“I have no doubt that your vast experience, wisdom, and leadership skills will be of immense value to the university.

The Och’doma’s appointment, Governor Ortom opined, will undoubtedly bring about positive change and contribute to the growth and development of the institution.

The Governor was optimistic that the Och’ Idoma will serve with dignity that will bring honour to Benue State.

He wishes the new chancellor success on this new role, adding, “I have no doubt that you will continue to make a significant contribution to the development of education in our country.”