Ortom condoles with NCPC boss over mum’s death

January 18, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent a message of condolence to the of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu over the demise of his mother, Madam Ngo Zimi Pam.

The condolence message to the NCPC boss noted that the late Madam was a virtuous woman who impacted positively on her children, her community and beyond.

Dr. Ortom remarked that madam was a builder who ensured peaceful and harmonious coexistence between and among of different ethnic and religious backgrounds during her life time.

He added, “Madam will be remembered for her good deeds and consistently promoting good neighborliness, philanthropy and advancing the works of God. She will be sorely missed”.

The however lamented that Madam departed at a time when her wise counsel and intercession would have been needed to salvage the intractable socio-economic and political problems facing Nigeria.

Dr. Ortom urged the bereaved to uphold the legacies of honesty, hard work, perseverance and unwavering commitment to evangelism which Madam was known for.

Like the scriptures in Ecclesiastes chapter three verses 1-2, Ortom noted that there are times and seasons for under the sun and reminded the bereaved that madam has completed her rite of passage on earth.

He therefore enjoined them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived an accomplished life worthy of emulation and prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest.

