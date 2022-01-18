Ortom condoles with NCPC boss over mum’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent a message of condolence to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam over the demise of his mother, Madam Ngo Zimi Pam.

The Governor in a condolence message to the NCPC boss noted that the late Madam Pam was a virtuous woman who impacted positively on her children, her community and beyond.

Dr. Ortom remarked that madam Pam was a bridge builder who ensured peaceful and harmonious coexistence between and among people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds during her life time.

He added, “Madam Pam will be remembered for her good deeds and consistently promoting good neighborliness, philanthropy and advancing the works of God. She will be sorely missed”.

The Governor however lamented that Madam Pam departed at a time when her wise counsel and intercession would have been needed to salvage the intractable socio-economic and political problems facing Nigeria.

Dr. Ortom urged the bereaved family to uphold the legacies of honesty, hard work, perseverance and unwavering commitment to evangelism which Madam Pam was known for.

Like the scriptures in Ecclesiastes chapter three verses 1-2, Governor Ortom noted that there are times and seasons for everything under the sun and reminded the bereaved family that madam Pam has completed her rite of passage on earth.

He therefore enjoined them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived an accomplished life worthy of emulation and prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest.

