Ortom condoles with church over building collapse that killed pastor

By Nicholas Dechi

Former Benue governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday condoled with Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and the church, over Tuesday’s collapse of its building in Makurdi.

Resident pastor of the Makurdi church, four of his colleagues and other congregants were praying when the building collapsed killing the lead pastor and injuring others.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by Mr Terver Akase, his spokesman, former Gov. Ortom condoled with the family of the deceased pastor.

He also condoled with the entire Christian community in Benue, and sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Ortom prayed God to console the bereaved family and grant the survivors speedy healing. (NAN)

