Ortom condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Ortom, on his official Facebook page on Saturday, said the demise of a loved one can be devastating, though an inevitable end of all mankind.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I send our condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The demise of a loved one such as a trusted aide can be devastating.

“Death is an inevitable end for which mankind must prepare at all times.

“Our sincere sympathy to the Kyari family . May God grant the late Chief of Staff to the President eternal rest,” Ortom posted.