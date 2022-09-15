Ortom condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s demise

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent a message of condolence to his Ondo state counterpart, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the death of his mother, Lady Grace Akeredolu.

The Governor in the condolence message noted that “the death of a mother no matter the age is painful. The love and affection over the years is lost besides the void her exit has created in the family and the state.”

He however urged Akeredolu to take solace in the good deeds and memories of his mother that will linger on for many years to come.

According to Ortom “Mama’s excellent record of humanitarian services, philanthropy and good neighborliness unarguably endeared her to anyone who came in contact with her while she was alive. She has left her positive footprints in the sand of time.”

The Governor added: ”Your success story and those of your siblings bears eloquent testimony that mama was an ideal mother who inculcated good training, discipline and high moral standing on her children.”

He therefore encouraged Akeredolu and the children of their late Mother to uphold those rare attributes of honesty, perseverance, hard work and service to God and humanity which stood mama out among her contemporaries.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercy grant mama eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

