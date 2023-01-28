Ortom condoles Gov. Sule over son’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent a message of condolence to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Engr. Abdullahi Sule over the sudden death of his son, Hassan .

The deceased was aged 36 years.

The Governor in a condolence message to Governor Sule noted that the death of a dear one is painful and devastating.

Ortom remarked that the young Hassan was a bridge builder who ensured peaceful and harmonious coexistence between his father’s administration and the youths in Nasarawa state.

He acknowledged that late Hassan created the enabling environment for people of his age group from different ethnic and religious backgrounds to appreciate the dynamics of governance which his father was enthroning in the State.

He added: “Your Excellency, it is hard to believe that your son, Hassan has been snatched by death in his prime but be consoled that he will be remembered for the good deeds he promoted among various groups in the state. He will be sorely missed.”

The Governor lamented that the young Hassan died at a time when his services we mosttly needed especially, to salvage the youths from the intractable insecurity challenges where scores of them have been wrongly drafted into.

Ortom urged the bereaved family to be comforted and to take solace in the fact that their son lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

He prayed that God grant the Nasarawa State’s first family the fortitude to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest.