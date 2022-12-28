Ortom condoles AfDB President Adesina, over mother’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commiserated with the President of African Development Bank, (AFDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina over the demise of his mother, Mrs Eunice Adesina.

The Governor in a condolence message to the former minister of Agriculture, described late Mrs Adesina as a quintessential mother who nurtured her children to be responsible citizens respected globally.

He noted that the success story of Akinwumi and his siblings is an eloquent testimony that their mother was a woman of substance who inculcated the virtue of discipline, hard work, honesty and commitment to the ideals of nationhood in her children.

Ortom stated that the avalanche of tributes eulogizing late Mrs Adesina for her philanthropy, evangelism and good neighbourliness is a lesson the living should emulate.

He said her untiring efforts and resolve towards ensuring a society where peace and security of lives and properties are guaranteed will remain a reference point in many years to come.

The Governor wished that late Mrs Adesina lived longer than now but pointed out that death is a necessary end that must come when it shall.

He enjoined the Adesinas to take solace in the fact that their mother lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation just as he prayed that the good Lord grant her eternal rest .