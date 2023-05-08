Ortom condemns kidnap of Takum Council Chairman in Taraba

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned in strong terms, the reported kidnap of the Chairman of Takum local government council Hon. Boyi Manga in Taraba state.

Hon Manga was said to have been ambushed and kidnapped on Sunday, May 7th, 2023 between Kofo Amadu and Chanchangi area on the border between Benue and Taraba State.

His Police Orderly was reportedly shot and killed in the process by the kidnappers.

Governor Ortom in a reaction for umpteenth time decried the insecurity on the border between the two neighboring States.

He has therefore directed that security operatives posted to the area to step up their surveillance in order to rescue the council Chairman unhurt.

The Governor also directed the Chairmen of Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government councils, traditional rulers from the two local government areas to immediately liaise with their counterparts from Taraba State to monitor the situation closely to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

He urged citizens to be security conscious and report any suspect to security agents.