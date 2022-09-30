Ortom condemns FG’s decision to deny state security outfits licence to bear weapons

By. Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has decried the decision of the Federal Government not to allow the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in the state and other State-sponsored security outfits to bear automatic rifles.

Governor Ortom bared his mind Thursday, September 29th, 2022 in Ibadan, Oyo State, in his remarks at the 2022 Oyo State Governance retreat with the theme: “Finishing Strong: A Legacy of Prosperity.”

He lamented that while the Community Volunteer Guards and Amotekun in the South West were legally formed by law, but were denied the right to bear AK 47, those in Katsina State have been allowed to carry such weapons.

The governor maintained that the business of securing the lives and property of the people must be taken seriously by Government.

He stated that it was the reason why his government inaugurated the Open Grazing Prohibition Law and also reactivated the State Community Volunteer Guards Law, just as it domesticated the Peace Commission into law.

He also maintained that the legacy of protecting lives and property of the people must be taken seriously and called on Government at all levels to prioritize issues of security to ensure that the people live and carry out their businesses in atmospheres of peace.

Governor Ortom, who had earlier flagged off the official naming of Circular Road Ibadan as Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, also promised to use the remainder of his time in office to lay the foundation for projects that will add value to the development of the state.

The Governor stated that although his administration carried out massive infrastructural development projects across the state within the past seven years, he emphasised that a lot still needs to be done.

Governor Ortom noted that although he may not be able to complete the projects due to lack of time and paucity of funds, his successor (by the grace of God), Engineer Titus Uba would complete the projects.

Governor Ortom also charged the people of Oyo State, especially traditional and religious leaders to always pray and support those saddled with the responsibility of governance so that they can get it right for the people to enjoy.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

