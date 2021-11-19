Ortom commends FG over N18 bn loan to state govts

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue has commended the Federal Government for  the release of N18 billion  from the Central Bank of Nigeria in support of state governments.

Ortom made the commendation on during an interaction with Journalists at the Benue Peoples Government House, Makurdi.

The governor, who clarified that the money was not a grant but a loan,  said it would assist most states in tackling some fundamental challenges of development.

Ortom said the Benue Executive Council (EXCO) would soon meet to prioritise the utilisation of the funds.

He  disclosed that for a state that had been a deficit budget, the money would support in critical areas like payment of salary arrears and to tackle infrastructure deficit.

” We will ensure that the utilisation of the money has direct on the lives of our people,” he assured.

Ortom regretted the recent  killing of a priest and others  at Tor Donga village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state and assured that those behind the act would be apprehended.

He said his administration would continue to collaborate with agencies in the state to protect lives and property of all citizens.(NAN)

