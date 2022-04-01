Ortom commends Buhari over appointment of Mary Ogbe as Federal Permanent Secretary

Benue state Governor Dr Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mrs Mary Ada Ogbe as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

Mrs Mary Ada Ogbe hails from Benue state.

The Governor in a congratulatory message to Mrs Ogbe appreciated her steadfastness , diligence and hard work which earned her the elevation.

He urged the new Permanent Secretary to uphold the dignity and unwavering commitment to duty and the ideals of nationhood which Benue citizens are reputed for.

Ortom added : “ The government and the good people of Benue state are proud of you. We are behind you and pray fervently for a successful tenure.

“However, I need to remind you that your new and higher responsibilities demands that you will be fair and firm in the discharge of your duties. The nation is your constituency and you must accord every person irrespective of tribe or religion his or her rights and privileges”.

Governor Ortom expressed confidence that Mrs Ogbe will be a good ambassador of Benue state and a distinguished citizen of Nigeria.

He wishes Mrs Ogbe good health, wisdom and courage in the discharge of her duties.

