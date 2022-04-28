Ortom charges communities to protect facilities located in their domain

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged communities in the state to always be ready to protect government infrastructures in their domain.

The Governor gave the charge Thursday, April 28th, 2022 when a delegation from Ugondo Mega Layout community in Makurdi paid him a courtesy visit at the Benue Peoples House.

The delegation compromised leaders from Ayihe, Tigi, Tse-Shigh and Tse-Kwembe that make up the Mega Layout.

He said community leaders should ensure that criminals are not allowed to vandalise facilities provided for them by mobilising enough security to protecting them.

The Governor who lamented that an electricity transformer which Government had provided for the community was vandalized by hoodlums said communities need to take responsibility of Government infrastructure provided for them.

While appreciating the delegation from the Ugondo Community for recognizing the minimum efforts his administration has made in uplifting their living standards, Governor Ortom assured that more would be done for them and other communities.

He implored them to register or update their voter cards before the expiration of the registration exercise by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, stressing that by doing so, they would be empowered to participate in the elections by voting credible people into office.

Spokesman for the delegation, Chief Emmanuel Nyiyongo had earlier thanked Governor Ortom for the efforts he has made in developing the state, especially in the area of roads construction and maintenance as well as opening up of streets within Makurdi and other major towns.

Nyiyongo who noted that the Ugondo Community has also benefitted from the Governor’s development efforts however appealed to him to ensure that the road linking George Akume way through Ayihe, Tse-Shigh, Tigi, Tse-Kwembe to Yaikyo is constructed to assuage the suffering of the people.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

