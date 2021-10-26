Ortom appoints new CPS, DG, Radio Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday appointed Mr Nathaniel Ikyur as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Before his appointment as CPS, Ikyur served as Principal Special Assistant to Ortom on Media.

He took over from Mr Terver Akase who resigned on Sept.30 to aspire for the governorship position in the state.

Similarly, Ortom appointed Mr Charles Iornumbe as Director-General of Radio Benue.

Until his appointment Iornumbe was serving as the Radio Benue Correspondent in Government House, Makurdi. (NAN)

