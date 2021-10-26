Ortom appoints new CPS, DG, Radio Benue

October 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Samuel Ortom of on Tuesday appointed Mr Nathaniel Ikyur as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Before his as CPS, Ikyur served as Principal Special to Ortom on Media.

He took over from Mr Terver Akase who resigned on Sept.30 to aspire governorship position in the state.

Similarly, Ortom appointed Mr Charles Iornumbe as Director- of Radio Benue.

Until his Iornumbe was serving as the Radio Correspondent in Government House, Makurdi. (NAN)

No tags for this post.