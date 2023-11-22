Ortom applauds Moro as new Senate minority leader

The former governor of Benue, Mr Samuel Ortom has applauded Sen. Abba Moro on his emergence as the new Senate Minority Leader.

This is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase on Wednesday in Makurdi.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moro who represent Benue South Senatorial District also known as Zone C in the Senate.Ortom described Moro’s choice by the senate as well deserved, considering his track records of selfless service to the people over the years.

He said Moro was an exemplary representative who would continue to serve with integrity, wisdom, and passion in his new position.“Senator Moro’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the issues facing our nation makes him eminently qualified for this important leadership role.“As he takes on the new responsibility, I am confident that he will continue to be a strong advocate for the interests of the minority and other Nigerians“He will also be a unifying force within the Senate and a champion for the principles of democracy and good governance,” he said.

By Emmanuel Antswen(NAN)

