Ortom alleges attack on his convoy

March 21, 2021



Gov. Samuel Ortom said convoy was attacked on Saturday while leaving farm on -Gboko Road.

Ortom, who appeared ruffled while speaking to on Saturday Benue People’s House, , said militia men, numbering about 15, advanced quickly towards convoy with sophisticated weapons but were repelled by security details.

said men, dressed in black, had trailed convoy from farm.

Ortom said had to run for dear life while his security details engaged bandits who escaped into nearby bushes.

“I will continue to fight for the truth, equity and justice. Nobody can intimidate me, those after my life will continue to fail as they failed today,” said.

He said that he would send a petition on attack to The Presidency, to ensure that criminal elements were flushed out of the state.

He also called on the Government to act swiftly by deploying troops to arrest militia gangs hiding in the forests and Abinsi to allow and tranquility to reign. (NAN)

