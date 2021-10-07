Ortom advises aspirants not to consider their aspirations as a matter of life and death

Gov. Samuel Ortom Benue, has advised his appointees vying for various political offices not to consider their ambitions as a matter life and death.

Ortom gave the advice on Wednesday during the valedictory session in honour his appointees who resigned in to pursue their political aspirations.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ortom had earlier issued a directive to his appointees who wanted to contest for elective positions to resign on or before September 30.

“I want you to know that it is God that puts people in positions authority. A man can receive if not given to him from above,” said.

said that God fought his battle in 2015 for him to become governor, stressing that the oppositions encountered in 2019 were stiffer but with God was able to emerge victorious.

“So, even if someone tries to stand on your way, do not be offended because if what you are pursuing is designed for you, you will surely get it regardless oppositions,” said.

appreciated them for their meritorious service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Chief Staff to Ortom, Arc. Terwase Orbunde, said that resigned to run for the position governor not out greed but to further contribute his quota to the development of the State at a higher level.

Orbunde stated that he is better positioned to take over from Ortom because he had all the requisite experience as a result working very closely with and on behalf the governor. (NAN)

