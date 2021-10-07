Ortom advises aspirants not to consider their aspirations as a matter of life and death

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has advised his appointees vying for various political offices not to consider their ambitions as a matter of life and death.

Ortom gave the advice on Wednesday during the valedictory session in honour of his appointees who resigned in order to pursue their political aspirations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ortom had earlier issued a directive to his appointees who wanted to contest for elective positions to resign on or before September 30.

“I want you to know that it is God that puts people in positions of authority. A man can receive nothing if not given to him from above,” he said.

He said that God fought his battle in 2015 for him to become governor, stressing that the oppositions he encountered in 2019 were stiffer but with God he was able to emerge victorious.

“So, even if someone tries to stand on your way, do not be offended because if what you are pursuing is designed for you, you will surely get it regardless of oppositions,” he said.

He appreciated them for their meritorious service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Ortom, Arc. Terwase Orbunde, said that he resigned to run for the position of governor not out of greed but to further contribute his quota to the development of the State at a higher level.

Orbunde stated that he is better positioned to take over from Ortom because he had all the requisite experience as a result of working very closely with and on behalf of the governor. (NAN)

