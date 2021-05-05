Gov. Samuel Ortom has acknowledged the support of ActionAid Nigeria to the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue, in terms of provision of relief materials, interventions in health and other areas.

Ortom made the commendation while receiving the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi, in Makurdi.

He regretted the increase in the number of IDPs in the state due to renewed and sustained attacks on Benue communities.

Ortom said that resources of the state had been overstretched with increased humanitarian crisis.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide buses for personnel of the ActionAid Nigeria as well as security to be able carry out their operations effectively.

Earlier, Obi said that ActionAid Nigeria, will provide relief materials to 2,500 displaced households in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue.

She said the provision of relief materials was to complement efforts of Benue Government at providing relief materials to thousands of IDPs in the ares.

Obi the materials include food, non food items like blankets, jerry cans, buckets, plates, mosquito nets and dignity kits for women and children.

She also solicited government’s support to execute the assignment in the area.

The country director described the development in Konshisha as “very sad”, adding that women and children were always at the receiving end of acts of terror, terrorism and banditry. (NAN)

