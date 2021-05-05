Ortom acknowledges ActionAid’s support for IDPs in Benue

May 5, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Samuel has acknowledged the of ActionAid Nigeria the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Benue, terms of provision of relief materials, interventions health and other areas.

made the commendation while the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi, Makurdi.

He regretted the increase the number of IDPs the state due renewed and sustained attacks on Benue communities.

said that resources of the state had been overstretched increased humanitarian crisis.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provide buses for personnel of the ActionAid Nigeria as well as security be able carry out their operations effectively.

Earlier, Obi said that ActionAid Nigeria, will  provide relief materials to 2,500 displaced households in  Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue.

She said the provision of relief materials was to complement efforts of Benue Government at providing relief materials to thousands of IDPs in the ares.

Obi the materials include food, non food items like blankets, jerry cans, buckets, plates, mosquito nets and dignity kits for women and children.

She also solicited government’s to execute the assignment in the area.

The country director described the in Konshisha as “very sad”, adding that women and children always at the end of acts of terror, terrorism and banditry. (NAN)

