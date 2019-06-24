Orphanage urges FG to give adequate attention to orphans, widows

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Christ Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach foundation, has called on the Federal Government and National Assembly members to give adequate attention to Orphans and widows outreach to carter for the less privileged in the country.

Mrs Patricia Agoh, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation made the call during the unveiling of the 15th years Anniversary and launching of the first gospel Music Album and Magazine in Kuje.

According to her, the call had become necessary against the backdrop of recurring insurgency and killing of bread winners of a family by armed bandits in the country.

She revealed the difficulties and challenges encountered some years back when she started the Orphanage home in Lagos and that the vision occurred to her while in United Kingdom at the 90’s.

“The Orphanage home was founded 2004 in Lagos and we are fifteen years old and it was not easy from the beginning but it came to reality through dedication and hard work.

“I was doing some some volunteer services, supporting missionaries and churches after graduating the Lord ministered to me to start an Orphanage home,” she said.

Agoh further appealed to the FG to assist orphans and widows in the area of education, scholarship and health as some of them have complicated health challenges.

However, she commanded the chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Sabo, for his relentless efforts on infra structural development and called on his administration to deliver on his campaign promises.

The Chief Executive also commended the Kuje Divisional Police and other security operatives in safe guarding lives and properties in the area.

