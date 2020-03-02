Orkar’s abortive coup led to formation of Islamic Forum of Nigeria – Gen Daku

The former military governor of Kano state Ahmad Daku said the abortive coup d’etat engineered by Gideon Orkar in 1990 was the major reason behind formation of Islamic Forum of Nigeria.

Islamic Forum of Nigeria is an umbrella of Muslims organisations with national secretariat in Kano.

Gen Daku, a retired military general revealed this on Sunday during 36th Annual General Meeting of the Forum held at its National headquarters in Kano.

On April 22, 1990, Orkar staged a violent coup against the government of former military president Ibrahim Babangida.

However, Orkar and 41 other conspirators were convicted of treason and subsequently executed by a firing squad on July 27, 1990.

Mr Daku recalled that, the coup plotters’ pronouncement of expelling predominantly Muslim core Northern states of Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Bauchi and Borno from Nigeria, necessitated late Hassan Usman-Katsina, Usman Jibrin, Aminu Dantata and other Northern intellectuals to set up Islamic Forum of Nigeria.

According to him part of the objective of the forum was to champion Muslim cause, promote unity and youth empowerment.

He observed that “The Forum has conducted series of Islamic lectures on problems of Nigeria, how they affect us are being addressed especially during Ramadan lectures.”

In his remarks the executive secretary of the forum, Salisu Shehu said during the period under review, two sets if Ramadan lectures were successfully conducted on Dangers of drugs abuse, ways of combating it, and moral decadence.

“The forum on Sunday 27th October, 2019, held interactive meeting with Islamic Organizations in Kano state over the Kano-9 kidnapped and abducted children. The meeting lasted for about three hours and was attended by 34 representatives from 21 Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and Faith Based Organisations (FBOs).

“Furthermore, the forum submitted memorandum to the commission of inquiry into the cases of missing persons in Kano state. Subsequently, the commission invited the forum and Alhaji Hussaini Ibrahim, Alhaji Ado Muhammad and Alhaji Sale Adamu Kwaru attended and defended the submission,” Mr Shehu revealed.

The executive secretary who advocated for reviving the good religious values, recalled how Muslims were perceived as most upright and morally sound among Nigerians due to their honesty and hard work.