Friday, January 12, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectOrji Kalu’s rice not from FG –Media Office
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Orji Kalu’s rice not from FG –Media Office

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
154

….Orji Kalu’s rice not from FG

The Sen. Orji Kalu Media Office says the 30,000 bags of rice and cash donated by the senator to 13 villages in Igbere community is not part of Federal Government palliative.
The office stated this in a statement Mr Emmanuel Odoemelam in Aba on Monday.


“The Senate Committee Chairman made the gesture out of his magnanimity as such has lasted since 1986 before he joined politics.
“He personally supervised the sharing formula of the largesse to make sure no group was short- changed.


“The palliatives were personally funded and not from federal government,” he said.
He said that Kalu had the human heart to make the lives of his constituents worth living.
“He is doing everything possible to reduce the pressure of the harsh economic situation on his constituents,” he said.
He advised those making such insinuations to cease but appreciate commitment toward enhancing the people’s wellbeing.
“When it is time to share constituency projects, such will be announced publicly.
“Kalu is a detribalised global citizen who thinks of humanity first as all categories of persons have felt his impact as a senator,’’ he said. (www.nannews.ng)

…..Orji Kalu’s rice not from FG

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Previous article
President Tinubu suspends Edu
Next article
NBA expresses concern over insecurity in Bwari, environs
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.