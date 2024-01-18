Orji Kalu seeks thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion

A former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for full investigation into Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, which resulted in loss of lives, injuries to many and destruction of property.

Kalu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, described the explosion as “sad and devastating.’’

Kalu said that a thorough investigation would ensure that those who caused the explosion were punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The investigation will ensure that such incident blamed on the activities of illegal miners, does not repeat.

“I commiserate with the families of the departed while wishing the hospitalised victims speedy recovery.

“I received the depressing news with shock considering the lives that were lost and the injured victims,” he said.

The former governor, who is also Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadanland, urged the Oyo State government to work with appropriate authorities at the federal level to bring succour to the victims.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

