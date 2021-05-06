Orji Kalu seeks concerted efforts to rescue kidnapped ABSU students

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has urged agencies to ensure the rescue of students of Abia State University (ABSU) who were kidnapped on Thursday.

The yet-to-be-confirmed of students were kidnapped while transiting on a bus on Okigwe-Uturu .

Kalu in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, described the incident as devastating and evil.

He Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Hope Uzodinma of Imo for their toward rescuing the victims from the criminals.

The former governor of Abia called on the residents of Abia and Imo states to be vigilant, steadfast and peaceful, stressing the safe release of the abducted students remained paramount.

Kalu tasked government at all levels to work harmoniously in ensuring the prompt and safe release of the abducted students.

“The abduction of students of Abia State University by unidentified hoodlums along the Okigwe-Uturu is totally condemnable.

“The students are the future leaders and as such they don’t deserve to go through this pain.

“I am touched and unhappy. All hands be on deck to secure the release of the abducted students.

“We join hands agencies in exposing the perpetrators of evil acts in society.

“I applaud the governors of Abia and Imo states for working closely other stakeholders in a bid to ensure the safe release of the abducted students,’’ Kalu said.

He called on the ABSU community to be calm and optimistic, adding the fight against kidnapping and other vices were the collective responsibility of all levels of government regardless of political affiliation. (NAN)

