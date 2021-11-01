Orji Kalu salutes Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar, on 15th coronation anniversary

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has applauded the leadership style of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Monday in Abuja in commemoration of the 15th coronation anniversary of the Sultan, described Abubakar as a highly detrabilised statesman with passion for growth and progress of Nigeria.

The former governor of Abia, urged leaders at all levels of government to emulate the worthy legacies of the Sultan.

He called on traditional rulers to use their platforms to advocate peace and unity of the country, adding that Nigeria’s multi-religious nature should not be seen as an opportunity to polarise the country.

He prayed to Allah to strengthen the Sultan in the service of humanity.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I extend my greetings to the Muslim Ummah across Nigeria, the government and people of Sokoto state and the Sultanate council on the occasion of the 15th coronation anniversary of the Sultan of Sokoto.

“The Sultan is a respected statesman beyond the shores of Nigeria, owing to his contributions to nation building through various platforms.

“As a leading traditional ruler, the Sultan has consistently demonstrated his passion for the sustenance of peace and harmony among Nigerians.

“Under his watch, the city of Sokoto has witnessed tremendous development.

“The Sultan deserves to be celebrated for his giant accomplishments in various positions locally and internationally.

“As the Sultan marks this glorious feat, I wish him longer life in the service of mankind,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu prayed to Allah to strengthen the Sultan in steering the affairs of the Sultanate council. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...