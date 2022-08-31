Orji Kalu salutes Kukah at 70

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen.Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, on the anniversary of his 70th birthday.

Kalu, in a message issued in Abuja, described the cleric as a statesman and also a selfless Nigerian with passion for national growth and development.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged the robust contributions of the bishop to nation building.

While urging Kukah to sustain his good deeds, Kalu similarly described the bishop as a strong advocate of peace and unity.

According to Kalu, I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone Kukah has attained.

“The priest has made invaluable contributions to national development.

“I join other Nigerians in celebrating the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as he clocks 70.

“The Bishop has consistently used his platform to promote peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He is selfless, bold, courageous and passionate about a united Nigeria.

“I salute the celebrant for his outstanding accomplishments,” Kalu said.

Kalu wished Kukah longer years in the service of humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

In December 2020, Pope Francis appointed him as a member of the Dicastery on Integral Human Development. (NAN)

