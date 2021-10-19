Orji Kalu salutes Gowon at 87

October 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja, congratulated former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in his congratulatory message, described Gowon as a patriotic and genuine leader with for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

According to Kalu, former President has carved a niche for himself in leadership and humanity.

While acknowledging contributions of elder statesman to nationhood, Kalu said that Gowon is a role model and rallying point for his contemporaries and younger generation.

former Governor of Abia added that good deeds of former Head of State were worthy of commendation and emulation.

He said: “on behalf of people of Abia North Senatorial District,  I felicitate with family, friends, associates and well-wishers of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon on occasion of his 87th birthday anniversary.

elder statesman has contributed immensely to growth and progress of Nigeria.

“As a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in country, former President is committed to growth and progress of Nigeria.

“In view of his personality and goodwill, Nigerians will continue to celebrate former Head of state in all his pursuits.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray for longer life in sound health for former Head of State.”

Kalu wished former Head of State a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,