Orji Kalu salutes Gowon at 87

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja, congratulated former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in his congratulatory message, described Gowon as a patriotic and genuine leader with passion for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

According to Kalu, the former President has carved a niche for himself in leadership and humanity.

While acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to nationhood, Kalu said that Gowon is a role model and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

The former Governor of Abia added that the good deeds of the former Head of State were worthy of commendation and emulation.

He said: “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with family, friends, associates and well-wishers of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 87th birthday anniversary.

“The elder statesman has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“As a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country, the former President is committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“In view of his personality and goodwill, Nigerians will continue to celebrate the former Head of state in all his pursuits.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray for longer life in sound health for the former Head of State.”

Kalu wished the former Head of State a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

