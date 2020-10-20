Orji Kalu salutes Gowon at 86

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the former Head of State and National Chairman of Nigeria Prays, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) on his 86th birthday.

Kalu, in a goodwill message to the former Head of State, acknowledged his invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

According to him, Gowon remains a genuine leader with passion for national cohesion and unity.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) as he clocks 86.

“The general remains a genuine leader with passion for national cohesion and unity.

The former governor, commended the former Head of State for his unrelenting and patriotic efforts in advocating a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

Kalu pointed out that Gowon’s comments on national issues were always objective.

According to Kalu, the former head of state has created a niche for himself in all spheres of life.

“He is a rare gem whose contributions to nation building are remarkable and historic.

“Gen. Gowon is a role model for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“The former head of state has over the years sustained his goodwill, owing to his selflessness, integrity, patriotism and humility.

“He is indeed a true leader,”Kalu said.

While urging the former head of state to sustain his good works, Kalu prayed to God to grant the celebrant longer life. (NAN)