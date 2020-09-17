Orji Kalu salutes Bamanga Tukur at 85

Share the news













Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of old Gongola, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on his 85th birthday.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message on Thursday in Abuja, described the former Minister of Industry as a statesman, consummate politician, successful businessman and philanthropist.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged Tukur’s invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

Kalu said that Tukur had over the years distinguished himself in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

“I extend my warm greetings to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

“As a notable figure in the business and political circles, Tukur has contributed immensely to nation building through various platforms.

“The outstanding leadership qualities of the former minister are worthy of emulation.

“Tukur has consistently demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in his endeavours.

“As he marks this milestone, I wish him many more rewarding years in the service of humanity,” he said. (NAN)

