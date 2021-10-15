Orji Kalu salutes Alaafin of Oyo at 83

October 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyem III on the occasion of his 83rd birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a goodwill message on Friday in Abuja, acknowledged the contributions of the traditional ruler to nation building through various platforms and applauded him for his wise counsel on national issues.

The governor while extending his goodwill message to the people of Oyo, prayed for longer life for the paramount ruler.

Kalu urged the royal father to sustain his advocacy on peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country.

He added that the role of traditional rulers in the sustenance of peace and unity cannot be undermined.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my warm greetings to the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye on the occasion of his 83rd birthday anniversary.

“As a foremost traditional ruler, the Alaafin over the years, contributed immensely to the social, and political of Nigeria.

“The monarch vast experience in leadership and as such, leaders at all levels of government will continue to tap from his knowledge.

Adeyemi’s reign brought growth and progress to town and environs.

“As the -class monarch celebrates this milestone, it is my prayer that God will continue to strengthen Adeyemi as he steers the affairs of kingdom,” he said.

Kalu wished the paramount ruler a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,