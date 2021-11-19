Orji Kalu renews call for Igbos to support Buhari on infrastructure development

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has renewed the call for Igbos to work with President Muhammadu Buhari and appreciate him for the infrastructure in the South-East.

Kalu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said that supporting Buhari would attract more federal projects to the region.

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District stressed that his zone would give Buhari more votes if given another opportunity.

According to him, it is on record that Abia North Senatorial zone is the only zone in the South-East and South South that gave Buhari 68 per cent votes in 2019 general elections.

“If we are given a chance to repeat what we did in 2019, I think the people will do more voting for him.

`From what President Buhari has done in my constituency, the votes might be higher than 68 per cent,’’ Kalu said.

He emphasised that the zone had enjoyed cordial relationship with the president

“The relationship with Abia North as a constituency is very cordial and the president has shown a lot of love to us and has remembered us with what we voted for, so we are excited.

“Abia North is the senatorial district that gave the president the highest votes both in the South-South and South-East, we are number one and nobody is challenging us.

“So, when people say we don’t like Buhari we are not part of it; we have always been in good times with him. We gave him doctorate degree in our university in 2003 (Abia State University) and we gave him chieftaincy title in Igbere(Orji Kalu’s home town} in 2004.

“So, we have always been in good terms with him and we are also in good terms with other past heads of state like Abudulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, President Shehu Shagari and President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We are excited to have other people in our area, so Nigerian politicians should remove hatred.

“I encourage the Igbos to work with President Buhari to find a way to make amends and remove sentiments and work with the president so that in the remaining two years he can do more things for us before he leaves office,’’ Kalu said. (NAN)

