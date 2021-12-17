Orji Kalu rejoices with President Buhari at 79

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu on Friday in Abuja, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken Nigeria to enviable heights, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Kalu, who said this in his goodwill message to rejoice with Buhari on his 79th birthday anniversary, described the President as a rare leader with strong passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria.

While extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu acknowledged the personal attributes of the Nigerian leader, adding that the President is a role model for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

The former governor of Abia further said that the President has sustained his goodwill over the years in view of his leadership approach.

According to him, President Buhari has taken Nigeria to enviable heights.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join other Nigerians in celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday anniversary.

“The President is a genuine leader and selfless statesman, who is committed to the development of Nigeria.

“The President, a strong advocate of probity, transparency and accountability has carved a niche for himself in leadership in the global community.

“The accomplishments of the President Buhari- led federal government are remarkable, impressive and worthy of emulation.

“The President enjoys robust followership across the country in view of his outstanding leadership style anchored on good governance.

“As President Buhari marks his birthday, I pray for longer life for him in the service of humanity,” Orji said.

Kalu wished the President a joyous birthday celebration. (NAN)

