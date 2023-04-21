Orji Kalu preaches unity at Eid-el-Fitr

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and celebration of Eid-el- Fitr.

Kalu, in a statement on Friday, urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the holy Qu’ran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) beyond the month of Ramadan.

He urged religious leaders across the country to use their positions in advocating peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences.

While cautioning against hate speech and inflammatory utterances, Kalu urged politicians not to use religious sentiments in polarising the nation.

He said, “I join our muslim brothers and sisters across the globe in celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr in commemoration of the completion of Ramadan fasting.

“It is a season of spiritual rebirth, sober reflection and service to humanity.

“The lessons of the holy Qu’ran must be upheld and sustained in our lives beyond the month of Ramadan.

“Nigerians must demonstrate love, patriotism, selflessness and optimism in their daily endeavours for the country to take its rightful position in the comity of nations.

“As we approach the transitioning to a new administration, we must be steadfast and peaceful, I call on the political class to live up to expectations.”

Kalu wished the Muslim community a rewarding Eid-el-Fitr celebration. (NAN)