Orji Kalu mourns Sen. Arthur Nzeribe 

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the death of elder statesman and philanthropist, Sen. Arthur Nzeribe as a huge loss to Nigeria.



Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday in Abuja, joined family, friends and associates in mourning the death of the elder statesman.



He acknowledged the patriotic contributions of Nzeribe to nation building through various platforms and said that the late politician was bold, courageous and selfless in fighting for the cause of the people.



The former Governor of Abia further described the deceased as an accomplished business enigma, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.



According to Kalu, Nzeribe carved a niche for himself in various endaevours.

He said, “I commiserate with the government and people of Imo State over the demise of the second republic politician, Senator Arthur Nzeribe.



“I equally convey my sincere condolences to the Nzeribe family over the painful loss.



“The deceased was a man of many parts, who stood out among his contemporaries be it in business, politics and philanthropy.

“His contributions to the social, economic and political development are enormous, remarkable and commendable.



“The late Senator lifted many people in the society through his business empire, political dynasty and Arthur Nzeribe Foundation.



“He lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.



“I urge the Nzeribe family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late Senator.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Nzeribe died on Sunday at the age of 83 and represented Orlu Senatorial Zone in the second republic. (NAN)

