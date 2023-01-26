Orji Kalu mourns Prof. Ikonne

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the death of the former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

Kalu in a condolence message on Thursday, prayed for eternal rest for the late academician.

The former governor of Abia described the deceased as an accomplished professional in his field, adding that the late optometrist lived a purposeful life.

Kalu said, “I received with sadness the news of the passing of the former Vice Chancellor of ABSU, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

“The late academic lived a fulfilled life considering his achievements and contributions to humanity.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Ikonne family during this period of grief”.

Kalu also prayed to God to give the Ikonne family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abia State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died Wednesday at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness. (NAN)