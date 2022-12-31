Orji Kalu mourns Pele

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with football lovers over the death of a three-time world cup winner, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously by his nickname, Pele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pele, who died at the age of 82 was a Brazilian professional footballer who played as a forward.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, Kalu decried the passing of the soccer legend and acknowledged his uncommon skills.

According to him, sports enthusiasts will greatly miss Pele.

The former governor of Abia, who is passionate about sports, described the renowned football legend as a household name in the sports industry.

According to him, the death of the award winning footballer is saddening.

“He was known all over the world for his uncommon skills, which earned him numerous honours and awards.

“The late Pele was indeed a notable figure in the sports industry.

“He will be sorely missed by family, friends, associates and football lovers across the world,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu prayed to God for the repose of Pele’s soul.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labelled “the greatest’’ by FIFA, Pele was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century. (NAN)