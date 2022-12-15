Orji Kalu mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki.

Kalu, in a condolence message, described the former Minister of State for Defence as a complete gentleman and consummate politician.

He said that the deceased made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

While conveying his condolences to the Federal Government, chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kalu urged the political class to emulate the outstanding qualities of the deceased.

The former governor of Abia prayed to Allah to grant the Seriki family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “I mourn the passing of former Minister of State for Defence and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki.

“Having served in different capacities, he contributed to the social economic and political development of the country.

“He left behind remarkable legacies for his family and loved ones to uphold.

“The deceased will be sorely missed.”

Kalu also extended his condolences to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Seriki and grant him al-Jannah Firdaus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the diplomat died on Thursday in Madrid, Spain, at the age of 63. (NAN)