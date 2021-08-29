Orji Kalu mourns music legend, Victor Uwaifo

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the passing of Sir Victor Uwaifo as a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria in general.

Kalu said this in a condolence massage issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He extolled the virtues of the Nigerian guitarist and urged upcoming musicians to embrace the good deeds of the deceased.

The former governor of Abia added that the late philosopher carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

While commiserating with the government and people of Edo, Kalu admonished the Uwaifo family to sustain the good legacies of their late patriarch.

He prayed to God to repose the soul of the popular musician.

“The demise of renowned artist, guitarist, music maestro and philosopher, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is a big loss to the nation.

“He was a music icon who committed his skills and resources to the promotion of the entertainment industry and national development.

“The late musician was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He won numerous awards locally and internationally for his accomplishments in music, humanity and other facets of life.

“The late Uwaifo was successful in all ramifications.

“He lived a remarkable and purposeful life dedicated to humanity,” he said.

Kalu, who extended his condolences to stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry, prayed to God to give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Born in Benin on March 1, 1941, Uwaifo was one of the foremost highlife musicians in Nigeria.

He was a trained sculptor, philosopher, poet, and musical instrument inventor.

Uwaifo died at 80 years. (NAN)

