Orji Kalu mourns Mbazulike

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, commiserated with the government and people of Anambra over the demise of the politician.

He described Amechi as a nationalist and patriotic statesman who was committed to democratic virtues and good governance.

The former Governor of Abia said that Amechi lived a purposeful life in the service of humanity, adding that his leadership qualities were extra-ordinary and worthy of emulation.

“I received with pain the news of the demise of first Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

“The deceased was well respected for his ideology, which was anchored on genuine and credible leadership.

“He left behind good legacies for leaders to emulate.

“The late politician will be remembered for his noble contributions to humanity.’’

Kalu prayed to God to grant the former minister eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbazulike died at the age of 93. (NAN)

