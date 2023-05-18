Orji Kalu mourns Ist prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Mbang

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of first Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Sunday Mbang.

Kalu, in a condolence message on Wednesday in Abuja, described Mbang’s death as a huge loss to the Christian community and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbang, a former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

The former governor acknowledged the immense contributions of Mbang to Christianity across the globe.

While commiserating with Christians especially members of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Kalu urged religious leaders to emulate the remarkable leadership qualities of the former prelate.

According to him, the late clergy contributed to nation building in various capacities.

He said: “I commiserate with the Christian community over the passing on to eternal glory of the first Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang.

“The late Prelate lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.“He was a role model for his contemporaries and upcoming spiritual leaders.

“The deceased will be remembered for his good works in all facets of life.”He will be sorely missed”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for Mbang.

(NAN)