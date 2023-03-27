Orji Kalu mourns former Chief of General Staff, Diya

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ogun over the death of former Chief of General Staff, Lt.- Gen. Oladipo Diya.

Kalu in a condolence message on Monday in Abuja, described the deceased as a compassionate and selfless statesman and urged the deceased family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their patriarch.

He acknowledged the contributions of the late military officer to nation building in various capacities, adding that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

While praying to God to give the Diya family the fortitude to bear the loss, Kalu said:

“The deceased played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of the country in different positions.

“He was highly detrabilised, compassionate and committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria’’.



He prayed to God to grant the late military officer eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Diya died on Sunday at the age of 79. (NAN)