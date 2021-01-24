Orji Kalu mourns Eze Enweremadu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has described the death of Dr Bernard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland as a huge loss to Abia and Nigeria in general.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Abia over the demise of Enweremadu.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu stressed that Enweremadu used his position and resources to advance the cause of the people.

While admonishing the family to uphold the worth legacies of their late patriarch, the senate chief whip urged traditional rulers to emulate the good deeds of the late royal father.

He said: ” I received with pain the news of the passing of Dr Benard Enweramadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwaland, Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia .

“The late monarch contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“He lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity.

“The late traditional ruler will be remembered for his outstanding leadership attributes and good legacies.

“No doubt, the late monarch will be sorely missed”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the Enweramadu family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)