Orji Kalu mourns business mogul, Okunbo

August 9, 2021



Chief Whip Senate, Sen. , has described death business mogul and chieftain the APC, Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued Monday in Abuja, acknowledged contributions late philanthropist social, economic and political development of country.

The former of Abia said that the good deeds of the deceased would continue for him.

While advising the of the deceased uphold the legacies of Okunbo, Kalu prayed for strength and peace for the deceased’s .

Kalu noted that the late Okunbo was successful in all facets of life.

behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I with the government and people of Edo State over the passing of prominent businessman, Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

“The deceased was an astute businessman, consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

“He contributed to nation building and humanity through various platforms and initiatives.

“The late chieftain of APC was a detrabilised and selflessness , whose memories will linger forever in the minds of his , friends and associates.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the late businessman eternal rest.

He also conveyed his condolences to the new Olu of Warri, Oba Tsola Emiko, who is married to the late Okunbo’s daughter, Ivie. ()

