Orji kalu mourns Balarabe Musa

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the death of ex governor of Kaduna and former Presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a huge loss to the nation.

Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Kalu, in a condolence message, admonished the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch was a well-respected statesman, who placed the welfare and well-being of the people above selfish ambitions.

Extolling virtues of the late politician, Kalu acknowledged the prominent roles Musa played as former Chairman of Coalition of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), in enthroning and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He added that the former governor was a strong advocate of a just and fair society.

Kalu urged the political class to emulate the remarkable and worthy leadership qualities of the late politician.

According to him, political office holders should use their positions to advance the cause of the people as exemplified by the late statesman.

“As we mourn the demise of Alhaji Balarabe, I admonish the political class to demonstrate the exemplary and outstanding leadership attributes of the deceased in their daily endeavours.

“The late former Chairman of CNPP, was a progressive and political activist, with deep understanding and knowledge of Marxism.

“His personal attributes and character were anchored on his philosophy and political ideology of a fair and equitable society.

“The late statesman made invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and nation building, having served the country meritoriously in various capacities.

“His patriotic counsel on national issues, will be greatly missed, especially at a time like this.

“However, his contemporaries and the younger generation will continue to tap from his good works and legacies left behind.

“The late former governor lived a good and purposeful life dedicated to the service of humanity,” he said.

Kalu, while praying to Allah to forgive the late statesman’s shortcomings and grant him the highest paradise, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kaduna state over the irreplaceable loss. (NAN)