Orji Kalu heads Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation has announced the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu as its Director-General.

Kalu, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said the team would be expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President.

The former governor of Abia State added that the campaign organisation would ultimately lead Lawan to victory in the general election.

Lawan who is also the Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly, is running for the office of the President.

Chairmen of eight committees of the Campaign Organisation are Auwal Lawan Chairman, Finance and Budget and Sen. Sani Musa as Co-Chairman

Strategy and Planning, Sen. Ikechukwu Obiora as Chairman and Senator Betty Apiafi as Deputy Chairman.

Sen. Barau Jibrin heads Contact and Mobilization, while Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi will serve as the Deputy Chairman.

Sen. Aliyu Sahabi Abdullahi and Femi Fani Kayode will serve as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Media and Publicity respectively.

Security and Intelligence has Mallam Lawal Daura–Chairman and Retired Commodore Mohammed Barau –Deputy Chairman.

Transport and Logistics has Sen. Bello Mandiya as Chairman while Hillary Bisong is the Deputy Chairman.

Prince Mustapha Audu is the Chairman of Youth Groups as Aisha Ismail heads the Women groups. (NAN)

