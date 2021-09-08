Orji Kalu hails Super Eagles’ victory over Cape Verde

A former Governor of Abia  and Pillar of in Africa, Sen. Orji Kalu has applauded the Super Eagles for victory over Cape Verde in the 2022 Cup qualifying fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that a 75th minute own goal by Cape Verde,  earned Nigeria a 2-1 win in qualifying clash in Mindelo on Tuesday.


The precious away win,  took the Super Eagles to a firm position at the top of C of the African race of the FIFA Cup Qatar 2022.

Describing the victory as well-deserved and timely, Kalu, Senate Chief Whip,  stressed that the national team demonstrated football expertise during the match.

Kalu, who commended the players for good performance, added that  the Super Eagles team was waxing strong.

“The victory of Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde is a good development.

“The players and officials of the Super Eagles,  demonstrated expertise and experience in the of soccer.

“I salute the national team for Nigeria proud,” Kalu  said.

The former governor wished the Super Eagles continued success in future outings. (NAN)

