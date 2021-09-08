Orji Kalu hails Super Eagles’ victory over Cape Verde

A former Governor of Abia and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Sen. Orji Kalu has applauded the Super Eagles for their victory over Cape Verde in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a 75th minute own goal by Cape Verde, earned Nigeria a 2-1 win in their qualifying clash in Mindelo on Tuesday.

The precious away win, took the Super Eagles to a firm position at the top of Group C of the African race of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Describing the victory as well-deserved and timely, Kalu, Senate Chief Whip, stressed that the national team demonstrated football expertise during the match.

Kalu, who commended the players for their good performance, added that the Super Eagles team was waxing strong.

“The victory of Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde is a good development.

“The players and officials of the Super Eagles, demonstrated expertise and experience in the world of soccer.

“I salute the national team for making Nigeria proud,” Kalu said.

The former governor wished the Super Eagles continued success in future outings. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...